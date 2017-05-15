Mayoral race too close to call Tuesday
The race to decide who will hold Starkville's highest office may have to wait until Wednesday morning to see a winner named. Local property owner and former Starkville chief administrative officer Lynn Spruill beat attorney Johnny Moore by 12 votes on Tuesday, with the unofficial results giving Spruill a 1866 to 1854 victory.
