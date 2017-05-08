May is Mental Health Awareness Month
May serves as Mental Health Awareness Month, and West Point offers several resources for citizens to take care of their mental health. Community Counseling Services county administrator Stephanie Taylor said CCS was trying to remove the stigma associated with mental health problems.
