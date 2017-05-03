Man saves family from house fire

Man saves family from house fire

Walthall Fire Department was dispatched to the house fire about 12:50 a.m. April 19 on Lucius Road, which is between Savannah Lake and Fire Tower roads. Firefighters arrived to find the single-level brick home well involved with fire coming out of both eves of the home and the entire carport and one room on fire, Walthall FD reported.

