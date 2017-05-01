Know your poll: Primary day in Starkv...

Know your poll: Primary day in Starkville

Primary elections for the Starkville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will take place Tuesday, May 2 and low voter turnout remains a hot-button issue for municipal races. Primary races include Board of Aldermen Republican candidates for Ward 1, Board of Aldermen Democratic candidates for Wards 5 and 7, and Democratic candidates for Starkville's Mayor.

