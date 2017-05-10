King Cotton Crawfish Boil rescheduled for Saturday
The Starkville Main Street Association will host the fourth annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil on Saturday, May 13, in the Cotton District from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 12, was rescheduled to Saturday due to a threat of inclement weather. Tickets are $20 and include 5 pounds of crawfish, unlimited beverages, and live music.
