King Cotton Crawfish Boil rescheduled for Saturday

The Starkville Main Street Association will host the fourth annual King Cotton Crawfish Boil on Saturday, May 13, in the Cotton District from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, May 12, was rescheduled to Saturday due to a threat of inclement weather. Tickets are $20 and include 5 pounds of crawfish, unlimited beverages, and live music.

