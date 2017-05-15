Junior Auxiliary introduces handicap accessible swing at McKee Park
Junior Auxiliary President Jordan Ramsey told the SDN she hopes with the new swing, special needs children can now have a safe place to play alongside their peers. "Something that's really come to light with us and having members with special needs children is that there's not really anywhere in our parks to have ADA swings or ADA accessible equipment," Ramsey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|patrycja clark
|8 hr
|Superman
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC