Infrastructure, tax cuts dominate discussion at luncheon
State Representatives Jeff Smith and Gary Chism visit before the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon at Lion Hills Center in Columbus on Wednesday. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Rep. Tyrone Ellis visits with Moses James Jr. before the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon at Lion Hills Center in Columbus on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC