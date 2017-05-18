Home-brewing shop opens doors in Starkville
From pale ales to porters, new Starkville business Smiling Frog Brewing Supply sells the tools and ingredients to make any beer imaginable. Longtime home-brewing hobbyist Chris North opened the shop on April 15 at 436 Highway 12 West, next door to Ziggy's, and has seen a slow but interested flow of clientele since, composed primarily of members of the Golden Triangle Brewers home-brewing club.
