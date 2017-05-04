Harris steps down as Eupora softball ...

Harris steps down as Eupora softball coach

Following a four-win season and an absence in the Class 2A softball playoffs, Eupora head coach Kaley Harris stepped down from her position as head coach last Friday a source told the Starkville Daily News. Harris was 4-7 this season and the Lady Eagles missed out on the playoffs just two years removed from winning the school's first slow pitch state championship in 2015.

