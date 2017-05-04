GSDP to name CEO candidates in July
The Greater Starkville Development Partnership on Friday said it has hired an executive search consultant to help find suitable candidates to fill the open CEO/President position. The GSDP hired the Logan Development Group - a Mississippi-based firm - which will conduct a site visit and hold meeting with the Search Committee and community stakeholders to establish criteria for the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC