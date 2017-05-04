GSDP to name CEO candidates in July

GSDP to name CEO candidates in July

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership on Friday said it has hired an executive search consultant to help find suitable candidates to fill the open CEO/President position. The GSDP hired the Logan Development Group - a Mississippi-based firm - which will conduct a site visit and hold meeting with the Search Committee and community stakeholders to establish criteria for the position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC