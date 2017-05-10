Grassroots effort close to forcing OCH referendum
A petition has been filed that - if approved - would force a referendum in determining the future of OCH Regional Medical Center. The Starkville City Clerk's office is in the process of verifying or "qualifying" signatures, delivered to them by grassroots organizer Frank Davis, with some 800 more left to verify.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC