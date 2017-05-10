Favre talks importance of scouting at...

Favre talks importance of scouting at fundraiser

There was a time long before becoming a three-time Most Valuable Player in the National Football League, an 11-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion and an NFL Hall of Famer where former Green Bay Packers and Southern Miss quarterback Brett Favre took part in the Boy Scouts of America. The still youthful and exuberant Favre admits that he didn't last long in his Cub Scout days after a friend's mother kicked him out of the meeting for horsing around.

