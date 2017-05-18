Ethics claim filed against Starkville...

Ethics claim filed against Starkville's airport board

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Starkville is preparing to defend its airport board from a new ethics complaint lodged by former George M. Bryant Airport fixed-based operator Kenneth Aasand, Mayor Parker Wiseman confirmed. Few details about the nature of the allegations are known at this point, as a copy of the claim was unavailable Tuesday.

