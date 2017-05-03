Editor's View: Mississippi's Party Fo...

Editor's View: Mississippi's Party Foul Impacts Starkville

It may have taken a few months for municipal election season to get truly contentious, but now fingers are being pointed all around town when they should be pointed toward Jackson. One vote out of just more than 200 cast determined the unofficial outcome of the Starkville Board of Aldermen Ward 1 Republican Primary, with political newcomer Jason Camp beating incumbent Ben Carver 104-103.

