Editor's View: Mississippi's Party Foul Impacts Starkville
It may have taken a few months for municipal election season to get truly contentious, but now fingers are being pointed all around town when they should be pointed toward Jackson. One vote out of just more than 200 cast determined the unofficial outcome of the Starkville Board of Aldermen Ward 1 Republican Primary, with political newcomer Jason Camp beating incumbent Ben Carver 104-103.
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|Tue
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
