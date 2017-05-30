Documents: Nicholas seeks tourism rebate for hotel, won't pursue local TIF funds
Starkville aldermen could approve a new incentive package for developer Mark Nicholas' Cotton Mill hotel project Tuesday that would negate a previous tax increment financing pledge. Documents provided for the 11:30 a.m., special-call meeting state Nicholas is seeking construction reimbursements through the Mississippi Tourism Project Initiative Act, which would offset infrastructure costs associated with his planned boutique hotel between the previously developed Cotton Mill Marketplace and Mark Castleberry's Mill at MSU.
