Dairy Queen sets firm opening date after construction setbacks

After construction delays forced a scheduling setback, the newly constructed Dairy Queen located at the intersection of Louisville Street and Lynn Lane will open for business on Wednesday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., after a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Dairy Queen's opening day had originally been set for May 8, but unspecified construction delays caused the opening date to be scrubbed and rescheduled for the end of May. Community Marketing Manager for Fourteen Foods Will Connell said the company feels solid about the new date and is looking forward to serving Starkville. " worked out," Connell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.