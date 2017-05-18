Dairy Queen sets firm opening date af...

Dairy Queen sets firm opening date after construction setbacks

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

After construction delays forced a scheduling setback, the newly constructed Dairy Queen located at the intersection of Louisville Street and Lynn Lane will open for business on Wednesday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., after a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Dairy Queen's opening day had originally been set for May 8, but unspecified construction delays caused the opening date to be scrubbed and rescheduled for the end of May. Community Marketing Manager for Fourteen Foods Will Connell said the company feels solid about the new date and is looking forward to serving Starkville. " worked out," Connell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley 1 hr lol 4
patrycja clark May 16 Superman 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC