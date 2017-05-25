Dairy Queen addresses social media buzz about off-center sign
The design of Starkville's new Dairy Queen has caused a buzz in social media - particularly the "Grill and Chill" sign on the front of the building, which is off-center and skewed to the left. Since the sign was first erected, scores of Starkville Daily News readers have commented on stories about the construction progress on the new fast food eatery, wondering why the sign is just slightly off-center.
