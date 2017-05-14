Community Calendar for the week of May 14, 2017
The public is invited to an open house from 1-3:30 p.m. for the new Mississippi State University Extension Service Lowndes County office at 485 Tom Rose Road, Columbus. A specialist will be on hand to answer gardening questions.
