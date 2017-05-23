City holds farewell reception for Wis...

City holds farewell reception for Wiseman

A farewell reception was held for two-term Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman on Tuesday, May 23, and countless city officials, family and friends spoke about the mayor and his past eight years in office. The event took place in the courtroom in Starkville City Hall.

