Chick-fil-A Starkville hosting free luau Thursday
Chick-fil-A Starkville will celebrate the end of the academic year for local schools by hosting its third annual Chicken Tiki Luau at its Spring Street location Thursday. The outdoor event will feature activities for children, including an inflatable jumper, photos with the Chick-fil-A Cow and on-site contests.
