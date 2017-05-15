Carver wins Ward 1 GOP runoff, will f...

Carver wins Ward 1 GOP runoff, will face Williams in June

Republican incumbent Ben Carver defeated political newcomer Jason Camp on Tuesday in the Republican Primary Runoff for the Ward 1 seat on the Starkville Board of Aldermen. Despite turnout barely cracking 200 votes on Primary Day earlier this month, the runoff saw a much better turnout, with nearly 300 votes cast in the Ward 1 Republican Primary.

