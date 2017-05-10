Cartoonist lauds state, speaks on career at Starkville Rotary
Clarion Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey shakes hands with Starkville locals after talking at the Starkville Rotary Club meeting on Monday about his illustration job, daily life and his family. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff The Starkville Rotary Club meeting Monday at the Starkville Country Club was one of continuous laughter and enthusiasm as two-time Pulitzer prize finalist Marshall Ramsey spoke of his journeys as a Mississippian and cartoonist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC