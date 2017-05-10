Cartoonist lauds state, speaks on career at Starkville Rotary

Clarion Ledger cartoonist Marshall Ramsey shakes hands with Starkville locals after talking at the Starkville Rotary Club meeting on Monday about his illustration job, daily life and his family. Photo by: Luisa Porter/Dispatch Staff The Starkville Rotary Club meeting Monday at the Starkville Country Club was one of continuous laughter and enthusiasm as two-time Pulitzer prize finalist Marshall Ramsey spoke of his journeys as a Mississippian and cartoonist.

