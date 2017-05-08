Camp, Carver primary heading to runof...

Camp, Carver primary heading to runoff next week

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Ward 1 voters will head back to the polls May 16 to decide Republican Primary between challenger Jason Camp and incumbent Alderman Ben Carver after party officials rejected a previously accepted affidavit ballot Monday. After consulting with the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, the GOP Municipal Committee decided one of two contested affidavits cast in last week's election should not count, as the voter missed the 30-day window to register his address after moving from the county to Starkville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... Sun Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
News Health Department looking to streamline Apr 30 Kelloge 1
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Apr 28 Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled Apr 28 Delbert 2
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC