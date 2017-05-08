Camp, Carver primary heading to runoff next week
Ward 1 voters will head back to the polls May 16 to decide Republican Primary between challenger Jason Camp and incumbent Alderman Ben Carver after party officials rejected a previously accepted affidavit ballot Monday. After consulting with the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, the GOP Municipal Committee decided one of two contested affidavits cast in last week's election should not count, as the voter missed the 30-day window to register his address after moving from the county to Starkville.
