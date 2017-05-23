Bond set at $30k for suspect in Academy Road shooting
Bond has been set for the Starkville man arrested and charged after a shooting left one injured on Academy Road Monday. Charles J. Phillips, 28, appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he requested an attorney and had bond set at $30,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|17 hr
|Research
|3
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Tue
|Clean it up
|14
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|Tue
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|patrycja clark
|May 16
|Superman
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC