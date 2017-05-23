Bond set at $30k for suspect in Acade...

Bond set at $30k for suspect in Academy Road shooting

Bond has been set for the Starkville man arrested and charged after a shooting left one injured on Academy Road Monday. Charles J. Phillips, 28, appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he requested an attorney and had bond set at $30,000.

