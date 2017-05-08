Backstage Music receives national honor
After 39 years serving musicians in the Golden Triangle and beyond, Starkville's Backstage Music has been honored among NAMM's top 100 retailers. The store was founded on May 3, 1978, and today is owned by three partners, Jim Beaty, one of the store's founders, Allen McBroom and Tony Foster.
