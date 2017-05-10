Authors pay first visit to Starkville

The Book Mart on Main Street hosted the first Starkville book signing for authors Charline R. McCord of Clinton and Judy H. Tucker of Jackson, on Thursday, May 11. The anthology is a compilation of stories written from people all around Mississippi about the events they enjoy taking part in. "A Year in Mississippi" is the third in a series, the first of which was "Growing Up in Mississippi" and the second of which was "Coming Home to Mississippi."

