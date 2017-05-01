Academy reveals June opening date for...

Academy reveals June opening date for Starkville store

The opening date for Starkville's Academy Sports+Outdoors on Highway 12 has been set and is posted to the company's corporate website. Academy Sports+Outdoors Communication Specialist Karly Makovy said the grand opening of the new Starkville location will be on Friday, June 2. Makovy said, throughout the upcoming month, Academy will be adding details of events, giveaways, and appearances that might take place during the opening event.

