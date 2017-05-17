37-year-old gown heads to state pageant
A lavender gown Cheryl Prewitt Salem wore to the 1981 Miss America pageant has been displayed at the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum since 2004. Prewitt Salem has borrowed the gown from the museum so she can wear it as she emcees the Miss Mississippi pageant in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|patrycja clark
|Tue
|Superman
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|May 2
|Not for Profit
|3
|Health Department looking to streamline
|Apr 30
|Kelloge
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Apr 28
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Apr 28
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC