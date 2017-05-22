2 Starkville men implicated in weekend burglaries

On Sunday, Starkville Police Department arrested Rodriquez D. Norman, 21, and charged him in connection with a Saturday auto burglary that occurred on Highway 12. He also faces a count of possession of a stolen firearm. Also arrested Sunday was Tradennis T. Neal, 28, who faces a residential burglary charge from an incident stemming from a Locksley Way apartment complex that afternoon.

