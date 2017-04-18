Wiseman: Change order won't delay SPD opening

Wiseman: Change order won't delay SPD...

A requested 23-day extension to the Starkville Police Department renovation contract for contractors to install information technology cabling and furniture will push the project's date of substantial completion to June 12, but Mayor Parker Wiseman says the proposed change order will not significantly delay the project. City officials previously forecasted a late May completion date for the $4.48 million project and planned to open the facility in June after spending a short amount of time furnishing the building, Wiseman said.

