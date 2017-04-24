Winners announced for Starkville Restaurant Week
The presentation of awards for Starkville Restaurant Week was held on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m., where winners were announced and prizes were given to the most-voted restaurants. During the Week of April 17 to April 23, diners at Starkville eateries had the opportunity to vote which local charity received a $5,000 prize from Cadence Bank.
