Victory Center Church gets new sign a...

Victory Center Church gets new sign after vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

That's how Victory Center Church Pastor Michael Boyd described the series of events that led to the small church on Linden Circle getting a new sign facing out onto Louisville Street. In mid-March, it was discovered one day that the letters "KKK" had been carved into the sign, over the faces of the pastor and his wife, Retha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) 3 hr johnny 474
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Uhg 78
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,486,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC