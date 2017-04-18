Victory Center Church gets new sign after vandalism
That's how Victory Center Church Pastor Michael Boyd described the series of events that led to the small church on Linden Circle getting a new sign facing out onto Louisville Street. In mid-March, it was discovered one day that the letters "KKK" had been carved into the sign, over the faces of the pastor and his wife, Retha.
