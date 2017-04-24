Victim claims home invasion suspect choked her, stole guns

New details have been made available concerning a Starkville man recently charged with home invasion, domestic violence, child abuse and shooting into an occupied dwelling. An arrest warrant on the burglary charge was issued for Jason Hemphill, 34, on Tuesday, April 11. Court documents obtained by the SDN through a public records request say Hemphill assaulted an ex-girlfriend before forcing his way into her apartment in the 300 block of Everglade Avenue and stealing a .380 caliber pistol and a .22 rifle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.