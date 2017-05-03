TK Martin Center wins 2017 Starkville Restaurant Week grand prize

T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability Director Janie Cirlot-New, center, accepts a $5,000 donation from Cadence Bank officials Friday after her organization earned almost 5,000 votes and won this year's Starkville Restaurant Week charity competition. Photo by: Carl Smith/Dispatch Staff Mississippi State University's T.K. Martin Center for Technology and Disability became the first local charity to win Starkville Restaurant Week's $5,000 grand prize donation twice, securing first place in this year's event with 4,741 votes.

