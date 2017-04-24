The University of Cincinnati Bearcats
UC men's basketball beefed up its non-conference schedule on Thursday with the official announcement of a home-and-home series with Mississippi State beginning in the 2017-18 season. UC will host MSU on December 12, 2017, at NKU's BB&T Arena while Fifth Third Arena is under renovation.
