The University of Cincinnati Bearcats

UC men's basketball beefed up its non-conference schedule on Thursday with the official announcement of a home-and-home series with Mississippi State beginning in the 2017-18 season. UC will host MSU on December 12, 2017, at NKU's BB&T Arena while Fifth Third Arena is under renovation.

