Testing time: Starkville-Oktibbeha lo...

Testing time: Starkville-Oktibbeha looks to strengthen rating

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Ashely Edwards, center, prepares her students, Rose Fakherji and India Simpson, for Biology I testing at Starkville High School on Thursday. Mississippi Assessment Program testing begins next week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar '17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC