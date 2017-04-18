Suspect arrested after Everglade Avenue shooting, burglary

A Starkville man was arrested on a pair of felony charges Thursday with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Marshal Task Force, Starkville Police Department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Hemphill, 34, for warrants issued by the Starkville Municipal Court related to residential burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

