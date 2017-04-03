Super Bulldog Weekend to kick off with a Hail State Family Party
A celebration to jumpstart Super Bulldog Weekend will begin Friday, April 7, at 4:30 p.m. when the Mississippi State Women's Basketball Team arrives on Main Street and are welcomed to the celebration. The event is named "Hail State Family Party", and will demonstrate Starkville's support of the team and coaching staff that made it to the NCAA Finals.
