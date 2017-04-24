Storms batter Golden Triangle, bypass Starkville
A series of strong - and at times deadly - storms moved across Mississippi on Sunday, causing minor to major damage for many across the state. Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Director Shank Phelps told the SDN the worst parts of the storm moved above and below Oktibbeha County, with no real damage to report.
