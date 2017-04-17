State official to deliver 200+ smoke detectors to Starkville

State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis will come to Starkville to deliver over 200 smoke detectors to Starkville Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Davis is distributing the free smoke alarms to different fire departments throughout Mississippi. Each alarm has a 10-year battery that is designed to fit only the alarms.

