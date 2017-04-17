State official to deliver 200+ smoke detectors to Starkville
State Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Ricky Davis will come to Starkville to deliver over 200 smoke detectors to Starkville Fire Station 1 on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Davis is distributing the free smoke alarms to different fire departments throughout Mississippi. Each alarm has a 10-year battery that is designed to fit only the alarms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar '17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC