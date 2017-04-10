Starkville's only RadioShack to close

Starkville's only RadioShack to close

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The RadioShack store located across the street from Walmart on Highway 12 is closing down, hosting an "everything must go" sale of up to 60 percent off products. The sale is storewide, only excluding certain items, according to the banners hanging on the front windows and in the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? 12 hr ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... 22 hr Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC