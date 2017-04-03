Starkville's ninth Sprint Mart holds grand opening
Starkville's newest Sprint Mart held a grand opening ceremony on Friday, April 7, with prizes, give-aways, and sales. The Sprint Mart's first day of business was November 4, 2016, and the stores usually celebrate with a grand opening a few months after the start of business.
