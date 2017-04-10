Starkville PD renovation on schedule
In just a month and a half, the Starkville Police will be ready to move into their brand new home. The nine-month, $4.48-million project to convert the former city hall at 101 East Lampkin St. into a stand-alone police department is on schedule to be completed next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|8 hr
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|17 hr
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC