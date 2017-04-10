Starkville native selected as Mississippi's Cherry Blossom Princess
Starkville native Mary Elizabeth Stringer was selected as Mississippi's Cherry Blossom Princess to participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C. Stringer is a senior kinesiology major at Mississippi State University, and recently served as a fall intern for Senator Thad Cochran. She was a senator in the Student Association for the College of Education and served on the executive committee of Phi Mu sorority.
