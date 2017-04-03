Starkville, MDOT exploring alternatives for North Jackson St. delineators

A future attempt to replace North Jackson Street road delineators with a concrete median may be negated by a lack of space for such an improvement, Mayor Parker Wiseman and Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert said. The delineators -- small sticks placed in the middle of the road that prevent traffic from crossing in front of oncoming drivers at the Jackson Street-Highway 182 intersection, near the new Family Dollar -- recently came under fire from Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins, who said the devices reduce the area's aesthetics and could cause potential problems for drivers.

