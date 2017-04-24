Starkville Dairy Queen moves opening date to May 8
The final date set for the official opening of Dairy Queen in Starkville is May 8, at 10:30 a.m. Will Connell, community marketing manager for Fourteen Foods, the largest Dairy Queen franchisee, said there will be a ribbon cutting for the big opening. The new store is located at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Louisville Street, and construction is almost finished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Mon
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC