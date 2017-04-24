Starkville Dairy Queen moves opening ...

Starkville Dairy Queen moves opening date to May 8

The final date set for the official opening of Dairy Queen in Starkville is May 8, at 10:30 a.m. Will Connell, community marketing manager for Fourteen Foods, the largest Dairy Queen franchisee, said there will be a ribbon cutting for the big opening. The new store is located at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Louisville Street, and construction is almost finished.

