Starkville Dairy Queen moves opening date to May 8

The final date set for the official opening of Dairy Queen in Starkville is May 8, at 10:30 a.m. Will Connell, community marketing manager for Fourteen Foods, the largest Dairy Queen franchisee, said there will be a ribbon cutting for the big opening. The new store is located at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Louisville Street, and construction is almost finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.