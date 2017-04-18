Slimantics: Challenger tragedy and the man who tried to prevent it
Former NASA engineer Allan McDonald speaks to Mississippi State University students at Colvard Student Union about his failed attempt to warn NASA about important equipment malfunctions prior to the Space Shuttle Challenger explosion in 1986. The disaster killed all seven of its crew members 73 seconds after takeoff.
