SHS girls host, win district golf meet
A strong finish on Monday help the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets reach the top of the field at the Class III, Region 2 golf meet at the Starkville Country Club. After getting off to a slow start, the Lady Jackets rallied to shoot a 163 over participants from Tupelo and Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|17 hr
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC