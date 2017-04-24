Secretary of State visits Starkville to talk voter education
Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann visited Starkville on Wednesday, April 26, and stopped by the SDN office for a Facebook Live interview with SDN editor Ryan Phillips During the interview, an array of subjects were covered, beginning with the Mississippi Official and Statistical Register - also known as the "Blue Book". Currently, the state is working on keeping the 2016 to 2020 edition updated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC