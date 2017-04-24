Secretary of State visits Starkville to talk voter education

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann visited Starkville on Wednesday, April 26, and stopped by the SDN office for a Facebook Live interview with SDN editor Ryan Phillips During the interview, an array of subjects were covered, beginning with the Mississippi Official and Statistical Register - also known as the "Blue Book". Currently, the state is working on keeping the 2016 to 2020 edition updated.

