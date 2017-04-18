SDN Exclusive: Cadence Bank brings hi...

SDN Exclusive: Cadence Bank brings high-tech ecosystem to Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The term "FinTech" may sound to a novice like the latest and greatest Bass fishing gear, but it's a technological concept that is revolutionizing the banking sector - even in Mississippi. FinTech primarily refers to technology used in the financial services trade, including bank branches without traditional tellers and new high-tech ways of conducting financial transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar '17 Know Why 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC